Watch: BRC leader Edwards wins Ulster Rally

Welshman Matt Edwards took a dominant victory in the Ulster Rally, the third round of the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship.

BRC championship leader Edwards won in tricky conditions by 29 seconds from David Bogie and Rhys Yates.

Local drivers William Creighton and Josh McErlean challenged for the Junior BRC honours, which were eventually won by Norway's Steve Røkland.

