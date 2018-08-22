BBC Sport - Watch: BRC leader Edwards wins Ulster Rally
Watch: BRC leader Edwards wins Ulster Rally
- From the section Motorsport
Welshman Matt Edwards took a dominant victory in the Ulster Rally, the third round of the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship.
BRC championship leader Edwards won in tricky conditions by 29 seconds from David Bogie and Rhys Yates.
Local drivers William Creighton and Josh McErlean challenged for the Junior BRC honours, which were eventually won by Norway's Steve Røkland.
