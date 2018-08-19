British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin up to third in standings

Glenn Irwin had to battle a shoulder injury as he moved up to third in the British Superbike standings

Glenn Irwin moved up to third place in the British Superbike standings after two top-five finishes at Cadwell Park.

Despite crashing in practice, injuring his shoulder and needing to pass a medical to race, Irwin finished fourth in race one.

The PBM Ducati rider struggled for pace in race two, but held on to take fifth.

Championship leader Leon Haslam won both races to extend his advantage at the top of the standings.

Irwin required heavy physiotherapy on his left shoulder following a crash in Friday practice.

After passing a medical on Saturday morning, the Northern Irishman recovered well to post the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

Irwin ran third in the early stages of race one but was pipped to the line by Jake Dixon after a late exchange of positions, missing out on a podium place by just 0.123 seconds.

The shoulder injury appeared to hamper the Carrick rider in race two, where he fell away from the leading pack to finish fifth, eight seconds off Haslam.

Irwin's brother Andrew had a weekend to forget on the sister PBM Ducati, failing to start race one with a mechanical issue before he crashed out of race two when running 13th.

Tyco BMW's Michael Laverty finished 14th in race one after a late excursion onto the grass at turn three, but the Toome rider improved in race two, finishing in seventh place as he looks to boost his top-six 'Showdown' chances.

There is one round remaining before the Showdown positions are locked in, at Silverstone in three week's time.

Clougher rider Keith Farmer is looking to secure his fourth British title

Farmer fails to make hay

Keith Farmer lost the lead in the Superstock 1000 class after falling off his Tyco machine when leading around the Lincolnshire circuit, meaning the Clougher rider now trails Billy McConell by five points.

Ballinamallard's Josh Elliott's recent resurgence continued as he came home in third place behind McConnell and winner Lee Jackson.

Eugene McManus collected two sixth-place finishes in the MotoStar class, with Scott Swann's best finish 12th, Rhys Irwin's 16th and Sam Laffins' 20th.

Aaron Wright was 12th in the Superstock 600 championship race, while Richard Kerr's best finish was 14th in the second Supersport race.