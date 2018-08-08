BBC Sport - 'It's certainly not for the money' - Lougher's racing return
'It's certainly not for the money' - Lougher's racing return
Motorsport
Ian Lougher says his return to the Ulster Grand Prix after a five-year absence is because racing is in his blood.
Lougher, 55, is an 18-time winner around the Dundrod circuit and says he hopes to be competitive at this year's event.
The Welshman also reflects on a difficult time for road racing, saying the camaraderie in the paddock is like "having one big family"
