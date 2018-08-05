Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win British Formula 3 race

Jamie Chadwick
Jamie Chadwick finished third in the opening race of the season at Oulton Park

Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win a British Formula 3 race by claiming victory at Brands Hatch.

Chadwick moved from fourth on the grid to second by the end of the first lap and stayed behind Singapore's Pavan Ravishankar for the rest of the race.

When Ravishankar incurred a 10-second penalty for a jump start, Chadwick secured a historic win.

"Today shows it's possible [to win] and nothing to do with my gender," said the Bath-born 20-year-old.

Her victory came in the second race of the season, after she finished third in the opener at Oulton Park.

Chadwick said she knew Ravishankar would be punished but hoped it would be a drive-through penalty as she "wanted to win on the road".

"When I'm on the money I know I can be the quickest or one of the quickest," she said.

