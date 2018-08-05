MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso claims win in Czech Republic race

Andrea Dovizioso (centre) held off team-mate Jorge Lorenzo (right) and Marc Marquez to win

Italian Andrea Dovizioso claimed his second MotoGP win of the season as he held on for victory in the Czech Republic race.

Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo came in second as title leader and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez came in third.

Italy's Valentino Rossi overtook Briton Cal Crutchlow late on to finish fifth.

The result took Marquez to 181 points - 49 clear of nearest rival Rossi - as he extended his title lead by three, with 10 of the season's 19 races gone.

Pole sitter Dovizioso was overtaken briefly at the start by Rossi but led for most of the race, despite pressure form Marquez and Lorenzo.

"What a weekend," said Dovizioso. "A perfect race because everyone was struggling with their back tyres and had to be smooth. I drove a perfect race. I'm really happy for the team."

Marquez, who has five race wins this season, said: "The target this weekend was to increase the lead in the championship and we did. Today, Ducati had a little bit more."

The next race will take place in Austria on 12 August.

Result

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 41mins 07.728 secs

2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) +0.178secs

3. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +0.368secs

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +2.902secs

5. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) +2.958secs

6. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +3.768secs

7. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +6.159secs

8. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) +7.479secs

9. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 7.575secs

10. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) +8.326secs

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 181 points

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 132

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 113

4. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 109

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 105

6. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha Tech3) 97

7. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 94

8. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) 90

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) 81

10. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 61