Rea third in Suzuka 8 Hour endurance race

Jonathan Rea is on track for a fourth-successive World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea finished third in the Suzuka 8 Hour endurance race along with Leon Haslam and Kazuma Watanabe on the #11 Kawasaki.

Rea's team finished two laps down on winners Michael van der Mark, Alex Lowes and Katsuyuki Nakasuga's Yamaha.

The #33 Honda was second with Takumi Takahashi, Takaaki Nakagami and PJ Jacobsen.

Michael Laverty's #135 BMW was 15th, along with Christian Iddon and Shinya Takeishi.

Rea put the Team Green Kawasaki on pole position at the Japanese circuit, but Haslam was jumped at the start by Lowes' #21 Yamaha.

Haslam, who will join Rea on the Kawasaki in the World Superbike Championship next season, traded places with Lowes, before handing over to Rea and van der Mark.

Their battled continued before Rea hit trouble as he ran out of fuel and had to limp back to the pits, dropping to third.

Rea then made a rare error, sliding off the circuit when a torrential downpour hit the circuit as the Northern Irishman was returning to the pits to get wet tyres.

The team dropped two laps to repair the bike, allowing the #21 Yamaha and #33 Honda to pull away.

Haslam and Watanabe carried on in third as the circuit dried, with Rea bringing the bike home for the podium finish as darkness fell.

Laverty's race was compromised as the #135 BMW was handed a drive-through penalty for having an extra generator on the starting grid.