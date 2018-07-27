BBC Sport - We've been the surprise package - Smiley

We've been the surprise package - Smiley

Chris Smiley hopes he can be in contention for the double-length, double-points feature race to celebrate the British Touring Cars' 60th anniversary.

The Carrick driver, who races for BTC Norlin Racing, claimed his maiden BTCC podium at Donington Park in April.

He is challenging for the Jack Sears Trophy, for drivers who had not recorded a podium before this season.

