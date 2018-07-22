BBC Sport - Spa 24 Hours is 'toughest GT race in the world' - Kane
Spa 24 Hours is 'toughest GT race in the world' - Kane
Northern Irish driver Steven Kane says his Bentley Racing team have "a real chance" at winning the Spa 24 Hour endurance race next weekend.
Kane, competing with Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper, is racing a new Bentley Continental GT3 and picked up a podium last time out at Paul Ricard.
Recently moved back to Northern Ireland, Kane also describes his love of training in the Mournes.
