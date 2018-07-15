MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins German Grand Prix to extend championship lead

Marc Marquez won at German Grand Prix for the ninth consecutive occasion

Honda's Marc Marquez cruised to his ninth consecutive German Grand Prix victory to extend his MotoGP lead.

The Spaniard has now won in the top category at Sachsenring for the past six years and three times in the smaller classes before that.

Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi finished second with his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales third.

Marquez, 25, leads the championship by 46 points from Italian Rossi with nine of 19 races in 2018 completed.

Result

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 5.019 secs

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +2.196secs

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +2.776secs

4. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +3.376secs

5. Alvaro Bautista(Spa/Ducati +5.183 secs

6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) +5.780secs

7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +7.941secs

8. Dani Pedrosa (Spa/Honda) +12.711secs

9. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha) +14.428secs

10. Bradley Smith (GB/Red Bull/KTM) +21.474secs

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 165 points

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 119

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 109

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 88

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha Tech3) 88

6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 85

7. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati Pramac) 84

8. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) 79

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) 75

10. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati Pramac) 57