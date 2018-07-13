BBC Sport - Watch again: Cowton wins dramatic NW 200 race

Watch again: Cowton wins dramatic NW 200 race

Take a look back at this year's NW 200 winning performance from James Cowton, who died following a crash in the Southern 100 on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Yorkshire died from injuries sustained in a 600cc Challenge Race crash at the Isle of Man event and just five days after Northern Ireland's William Dunlop was killed in practice for the Skerries 100 road races.

Riding for Northern Irish outfit McAdoo Racing, Cowton overcame a Supertwins tussle with Jeremy McWilliams and Joey Thompson to claim his first win at the Triangle circuit.

Top videos

Video

Watch again: Cowton wins dramatic NW 200 race

Video

Epic rally, slips, architects & day 10 funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams overpowers Gorges to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Kerber beats Ostapenko to reach second final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'I see my wheelchair as just another piece of equipment'

Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England captain Morgan caught on 19

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Nadal beats Del Potro in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

'Remorseless' Djokovic beats Nishikori to reach semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired