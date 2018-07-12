Dani Pedrosa announces MotoGP retirement

Dani Pedrosa is a MotoGP three-time runner-up

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, who recently lost his seat at Repsol Honda to Jorge Lorenzo for 2019, confirmed his decision ahead of this weekend's German MotoGP.

The 32-year-old, who has finished as championship runner-up three times, had been expected to sign for Yamaha.

Pedrosa said: "It's a hard decision because this is the sport I love. I've thought about it for a long time."

He added: "Despite having good opportunities to keep racing, I feel like I don't live racing with the same intensity as before and I now have different priorities in my life."

Pedrosa made his MotoGP debut in 2006, winning 32 races to date.

There are 11 more races this season, concluding with the Valencian GP in Spain in November.