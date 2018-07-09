BBC Sport - William Dunlop: Funeral to be held on Wednesday
Community devastated by Dunlop death
- From the section Motorsport
The racing community pay their respects to William Dunlop following his tragic death during practice at the Skerries 100 on Saturday.
BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews reports from Dunlop's home town of Ballymoney, where his funeral will be held on Wednesday.
