BBC Sport - William Dunlop: Funeral to be held on Wednesday

Community devastated by Dunlop death

The racing community pay their respects to William Dunlop following his tragic death during practice at the Skerries 100 on Saturday.

BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews reports from Dunlop's home town of Ballymoney, where his funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Top videos

Video

Community devastated by Dunlop death

Video

Watch: Ronaldo's goals for Portugal at 2018 World Cup

Video

Blame my dad for my big head - Maguire

Video

Seven match points & a 25 shot rally - Kerber's winning game

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Water Hazard - Belgian players hide from sprinkler

Video

Highlights: Ostapenko beats Cibulkova to reach semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England fans are so arrogant - Ivanisevic

Video

Can anyone stop Kane winning the Golden Boot?

Video

Watch: Del Potro's 'phenomenal defence' at the net

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sailing Serena, silky skills, pineapple man & day seven funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How to win a set in 16 minutes - Federer storms past Mannarino

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal eases way to quarters with win over Vesely

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Pickford win the Golden Glove?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
HOLBROOK TEAM 2016 - 2017 COUNTY CHAMPIONS

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired