MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Dutch Grand Prix to extend championship lead

Marc Marquez (right) has won four races this season

Spain's Marc Marquez won from pole at the Dutch Grand Prix to extend his MotoGP championship lead to 41 points.

The race at the TT Circuit Assen was tightly bunched throughout with more than 100 overtakes and just 4.462 seconds separating first and seventh.

It was an all-Spanish podium with Suzuki's Alex Rins in second and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales third.

Marquez, the reigning champion, has a 41 point lead over Italian Valentino Rossi. who finished fifth.

"I knew it would be difficult to get away in the race," said Honda rider Marquez, who was 2.269 seconds ahead of Rins for his fourth win of the season.

"It was a crazy race especially in the straight with lots of wind. Everybody had contact with everybody."

Dutch Grand Prix result

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 13.863secs

2. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +2.269secs

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +2.308secs

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +2.422secs

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +2.963secs

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) +3.876secs

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) +4.462secs

8. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha Tech3) +7.001secs

9. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) +7.541secs

10. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati Pramac) +13.056secs

Championship standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 140 points

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 99

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 93

4. Johann Zarco (Fra/Yamaha Tech3) 81

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 79

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB/LCR Honda) 79

7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spa/Ducati) 75

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati Pramac) 71

9. Andrea Iannone (Ita/Suzuki) 71

10. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati Pramac) 55