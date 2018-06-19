BBC Sport - What's it like to race at Le Mans?

What's it like to race at Le Mans?

Belfast driver Charlie Eastwood takes BBC Sport NI behind the scenes at his first race at the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Racing for TF Sport, Eastwood's Aston Martin retired in the final hour of the French endurance race.

"A lot of mixed emotions, we just couldn't patch it together this time but all in all it was still an amazing experience," said Eastwood.

