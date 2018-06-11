Shane Byrne: British Superbike champion recovering from pneumonia after crash

Byrne had posted a positive update on his progress on 7 June

British Superbike champion Shane Byrne says he is recovering from pneumonia after being rushed into hospital just weeks after a serious crash.

He broke all his ribs and his neck in a crash during testing at Snetterton in Norfolk on 17 May.

Byrne, 41, was taken to hospital with chest pains on Sunday, which he was initially told could be due to a heart attack or blood clot.

But tests later showed he had pneumonia which can be treated with antibiotics.

"Pleased to report that everything's back under control now," he said on Instagram.

On Thursday Byrne, from the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, had posted an upbeat message: "We're making progress, been outside for my first walk today, a mile and a half or so."

He broke four vertebrae and suffered multiple other back fractures after the crash in testing.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider has previously said that paralysis had been a "major issue and concern" but he hopes to make a full recovery.

He was briefly unconscious on the track after the crash at Turn Three.

Six-time champion Byrne is the most successful rider in British Superbike Championship history, with no other competitor having won more than three titles.

After three rounds of the 2018 championship, two-time defending champion Byrne is third in the overall standings after winning one race at Brands Hatch in April.

The 2018 Superbike Championship continues at Snetterton this weekend.