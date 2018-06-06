MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo to replace Dani Pedrosa at Honda

Jorge Lorenzo celebrated his 45th MotoGP win in Italy at the weekend

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will join fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez at Honda next season after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who claimed his first win of the season at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, will replace Dani Pedrosa, who is leaving Honda after 13 years.

Pedrosa has had a difficult start to 2018 and is 12th in the championship.

Lorenzo and Marquez - a four-time champion - have won seven of the past eight world titles.