Jonathan Rea: World Superbike champion wowed by Isle of Man TT action

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says this week's Isle of Man TT action has been "incredible" but adds he would never considering racing in the event.

Isle of Man-based Rea has been watching this week's event from various vantage points on the south-west of the Island.

"I did a bicycle tour all around my favourite viewing areas," Rea told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"The racing has been spectacular this week but I'm really happy watching from the hedges."

Rea says that it's "kind of scary to think what the ceiling might be for the lap speeds around here".

This year's meeting has already seen Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen and Scotsman Adam Lyon losing their lives and Rea says the tragic deaths are part of the "love hate relationship" than fans have with the sport.

"I knew Dan well. You know the dark side and you know the amazing feeling it gives you to watch or take part.

"I see the guys as warriors on the start straight ready to head off. They are scared. There is not one guy on that road that doesn't think about what could happen."

Jonathan Rea was astonished by Peter Hickman's closing lap of 134.403mph in clinching Superstock victory on Monday

Rea amazed by TT lap times

Dean Harrison set an astonishing lap record of 134.432mph on the first circuit of Saturday's opening Superbike race before his retirement left Michael Dunlop to claim victory only for Peter Hickman to produce an even more staggering closing lap of 134.403mph as he clinched Superstock success on Monday.

"To do 134 miles an hour and break that lap record in a Superbike race and then in Superstock to also have an 134mph average is just unheard of," added Rea.

The World Superbike star has watched his Northern Ireland compatriot Dunlop already clinch two victories this week to bring up his career tally in the Isle of Man event to 17 wins - nine behind the haul of his late uncle and TT record-holder Joey Dunlop.

"He has been super strong. Michael is one of those headstrong guys who gets on the bike and makes it happen.

"He's running against guys who have a technically high level (of ability) but Michael must mucks in and gets it done."

Dunlop 'can beat' his uncle Joey's TT haul

Rea believes Dunlop, 29, is capable of beating his uncle's all-time Isle of Man TT record even though the presence of racers such as Hickman, Harrison and others makes the competition exceptionally tough at the moment.

"I think Michael's win tally is just going to keep building and building. He's not old at all. He's got a big future ahead of him although there are so many fast riders.

"I feel it (Joey Dunlop's record) is well within Michael's reach but it will still take a huge future from him to do that.

"Right now, he's on the crest of a wave but it's important for him to stay on that. He's proved to everyone he can win on any bike he chooses."

While Rea describes Dunlop as "one of the most gifted riders in TT history", he is unconvinced the Ballymoney man could ever have been a success in circuit racing.

"He hasn't grown up in short-circuit racing. You can see when he has gone to the British Championship at that level and how he has fared.

"But it would be the same for me if I lined up at the TT, I would get smashed by those guys. It's two completely different sports. It's like (comparing) football and rugby.

"Only guys like John McGuinness or Joey Dunlop in the past, have been equally successful in short-circuits and road racing. Nowadays, it seems as though you go one way or the other. It's very difficult to do both."