Indianapolis 500: Danica Patrick crashes in last race as Will Power wins

Danica Patrick took part in more than 360 Nascar or IndyCar races during her career

American Danica Patrick crashed in her final race at the Indy 500 as Australian Will Power won on Sunday.

In November, Patrick, the only woman to win an IndyCar race and start from pole at the Daytona 500, said she would be retiring after the Indianapolis race.

The 36-year-old lost control on lap 68 of the 200-lap race, hitting the wall coming out of corner two.

Great Britain's Stefan Wilson came 15th, Jack Harvey was 16th, with Max Chilton 22nd and Jay Howard in 24th.

"Today was really disappointing, for what we were hoping for and what you want for your last race," said Patrick.

"I'm grateful for all of it, but I wish I could have finished stronger."

She was the world's fourth highest-earning sportswoman in 2016, behind tennis' Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, and MMA's Ronda Rousey.

Patrick won the 2008 Indy Japan 300 and was third in the 2009 Indianapolis 500, the only podium finish for a woman in the race's history.

On lap 194, Wilson overtook long-time leader Oriol Servia and led the race for two laps.

However, he and fellow Brit Harvey, who was second at the time, both had to come into the pits for fuel on lap 196.

Wilson, 28, is the younger brother of former Formula 1 and IndyCar driver Justin, who died in 2015 aged 37.