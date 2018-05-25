North West 200: Road racing event highlights on BBC Two network on Sunday

From the section

Alastair Seeley has won the last 12 Supersport races at the North West 200

Sunday's BBC network highlights show of last week's North West 200 in Northern Ireland will be on BBC Two at 12:00 BST.

The hour-long programme will include action from Thursday's three races and Saturday's main race day.

Those who competed in the road racing event included North West 200 race wins record holder Alastair Seeley and his fellow Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin.

The North West 200 is Ireland's largest outdoor sporting event.