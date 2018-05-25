BBC Sport - Jonathan Rae: Move from World Super Bikes to MotoGP unlikely

Move to MotoGP unlikely - Rae

Three-time World Super Bike Champion Jonathan Rae believes a move to MotoGP is unlikely unless he can be competitive, stating he won't settle for second best.

RAED MORE: Rae is just one victory away from surpassing Carl Fogerty.

