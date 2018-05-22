BBC Sport - Watch: Kris Meeke's dramatic Rally Portugal crash

Watch: Kris Meeke's dramatic Rally Portugal crash

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke avoids injury despite a terrifying crash at Rally Portugal.

The Citroen driver was taken to hospital for precautionary checks on his neck and back after the incident, which resulted in significant damage to his car.

Co-driver Paul Nagle also escaped from the crash unhurt.

