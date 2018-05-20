World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans claims second in Portugal

Elfyn Evans (second from left) and co-driver Daniel Barritt finished 40 seconds behind Rally Portugal winner Thierry Neuville (centre)

Elfyn Evans finished second in the Rally Portugal to move up to seventh in the World Championship.

The Welshman was 40 second behind winner Thierry Neuville, who regained the overall lead in the standings from Sebastien Ogier.

M-Sport Ford's Evans was seven seconds ahead of team-mate Teemu Suninen who made the podium for the first time in his career.

Ogier finished out of the points after he was one of many crashes in the race.