French MotoGP: Marc Marquez eases to victory at Le Mans

Four-time world champion Marquez has 38 MotoGP wins

Marc Marquez won a third race on the trot for Honda as he claimed victory in the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

It was a 38th win for the Spaniard in the series and extended his lead to 36 points at the top of the championship.

Danilo Petrucci claimed second and fellow Italian Valentino Rossi third, while home favourite Johann Zarco was on pole but slid out on lap seven.

"The race was tough because the pace of everyone was close. This victory is important," said Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was seventh and is second on 59 points in the drivers' standings.

Briton Cal Crutchlow was taken to hospital after suffering a crash in qualifying but recovered to finish eighth.