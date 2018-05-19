World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke crashes out in Portugal

From the section

Kris Meeke produces a dust trail on Saturday before his crash in Portugal

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke is out of Rally Portugal after his Citroen rolled down a bank on Saturday.

Dungannon man Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle escaped injury after crashing into trees in the World Rally Championship event.

Meeke was lying seventh after Friday's action with Belgium's Thierry Neuville leading the sixth round of 2018.

Sebastien Ogier of France tops the championship standings with Meeke down in sixth.

Meeke sits on 43 points with his sole podium for the season coming in Mexico with a third-place finish.