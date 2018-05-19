North West 200: Seeley extends record and Irwin wins Superbike double
-
- From the section Motorsport
Alastair Seeley extended his record tally of North West 200 victories to 24 while Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at Saturday's North West 200.
Seeley, 38, claimed the Supersport and Superstock events and fellow Carrickfergus rider Irwin, 28, led from start to finish in the two Superbikes.
In the Supertwin class, there was a maiden NW200 victory for 26-year-old Yorkshire man James Cowton.
Seeley won the Robert Dunlop award for man of the meeting.
Relive Saturday's North West 200 action
Former British champion Seeley secured his second Supersport win of the 2018 meet with a dominant performance in Saturday's first race.
The 'Wee Wizard' controlled the six-lap contest despite briefly losing his lead to Yorkshire's Dean Harrison at the start of the race.
However, he pulled away to secure a 23rd win at the NW200, setting a lap record on the final circuit.
Seeley's success set the tone for the local riders as British Superbike star Irwin claimed a dominant victory in the first Superbike race of the day.
The Ducati rider, a 2017 Superbike winner, led from start to finish to take the chequered flag in imposing style.
Cowton's first NW200 win in the Supertwins came courtesy of a stunning pass at the Juniper chicane in the final lap.
Jeremy McWilliams secured his second podium finish of the 2018 meet, coming in ahead of Joey Thompson who was left disappointed having controlled large parts of the race.
In the penultimate race of the day Seeley made it a hat-trick of wins at the 2018 meet as he reversed the result of Thursday night's Superstock race by passing BMW rider Peter Hickman on the final lap.
The second Superbike race was halted during the first lap when a rider crashed at Ballysally.
He was taken to hospital with injuries which organisers reported as not serious.
On the restart, Irwin again raced to the front and led from start to finish to complete an impressive double.
|BetMcLean.com Supersport
|1. Alastair Seeley
|Yamaha
|115.906mph
|2. James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|115.520
|3. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|115.501
|4. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|115.482
|5. Michael Dunlop
|Honda
|115.477
|6. Martin Jessopp
|Triumph
|115.538
|Anchor Bar Superbike
|1. Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|121.681mph
|2. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|121.615
|3. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|121.475
|4. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|121.274
|5. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|121.213
|6. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|120.578
|John M Paterson Supertwin
|1. James Cowton
|Kawasaki
|108.077mph
|2. Jeremy McWilliams
|Kawasaki
|108.022
|3. Joey Thompson
|Paton
|107.944
|4. Christian Elkin
|Kawasaki
|106.487
|5. Michael Sweeney
|Kawasaki
|104.859
|6. Victor Lopez
|Kawasaki
|103.757
|CP Hire Superstock
|1. Alastair Seeley
|BMW
|121.131mph
|2. Peter Hickman
|BMW
|121.117
|3. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|121.015
|4. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|121.000
|5. Gary Johnson
|Kawasaki
|120.922
|6. Dan Kneen
|BMW
|120.219
|Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike
|1. Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|122.323mph
|2. Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|121.665
|3. Lee Johnston
|Honda
|121.653
|4. Martin Jessopp
|BMW
|121.641
|5. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|121.620
|6. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|121.522