North West 200: Seeley extends record and Irwin wins Superbike double

Alastair Seeley extended his record tally of North West 200 victories to 24 while Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at Saturday's North West 200.

Seeley, 38, claimed the Supersport and Superstock events and fellow Carrickfergus rider Irwin, 28, led from start to finish in the two Superbikes.

In the Supertwin class, there was a maiden NW200 victory for 26-year-old Yorkshire man James Cowton.

Seeley won the Robert Dunlop award for man of the meeting.

Former British champion Seeley secured his second Supersport win of the 2018 meet with a dominant performance in Saturday's first race.

The 'Wee Wizard' controlled the six-lap contest despite briefly losing his lead to Yorkshire's Dean Harrison at the start of the race.

However, he pulled away to secure a 23rd win at the NW200, setting a lap record on the final circuit.

Seeley's success set the tone for the local riders as British Superbike star Irwin claimed a dominant victory in the first Superbike race of the day.

The Ducati rider, a 2017 Superbike winner, led from start to finish to take the chequered flag in imposing style.

Cowton's first NW200 win in the Supertwins came courtesy of a stunning pass at the Juniper chicane in the final lap.

Jeremy McWilliams secured his second podium finish of the 2018 meet, coming in ahead of Joey Thompson who was left disappointed having controlled large parts of the race.

In the penultimate race of the day Seeley made it a hat-trick of wins at the 2018 meet as he reversed the result of Thursday night's Superstock race by passing BMW rider Peter Hickman on the final lap.

The second Superbike race was halted during the first lap when a rider crashed at Ballysally.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which organisers reported as not serious.

On the restart, Irwin again raced to the front and led from start to finish to complete an impressive double.

BetMcLean.com Supersport
1. Alastair SeeleyYamaha115.906mph
2. James HillierKawasaki115.520
3. Lee JohnstonHonda115.501
4. Dean HarrisonKawasaki115.482
5. Michael DunlopHonda115.477
6. Martin JessoppTriumph115.538
Anchor Bar Superbike
1. Glenn IrwinDucati121.681mph
2. Dean HarrisonKawasaki121.615
3. Michael RutterBMW121.475
4. Lee JohnstonHonda121.274
5. Alastair SeeleyBMW121.213
6. Conor CumminsHonda120.578
John M Paterson Supertwin
1. James CowtonKawasaki108.077mph
2. Jeremy McWilliamsKawasaki108.022
3. Joey ThompsonPaton107.944
4. Christian ElkinKawasaki106.487
5. Michael SweeneyKawasaki104.859
6. Victor LopezKawasaki103.757
CP Hire Superstock
1. Alastair SeeleyBMW121.131mph
2. Peter HickmanBMW121.117
3. Dean HarrisonKawasaki121.015
4. Michael DunlopBMW121.000
5. Gary JohnsonKawasaki120.922
6. Dan KneenBMW120.219
Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike
1. Glenn IrwinDucati122.323mph
2. Michael DunlopBMW121.665
3. Lee JohnstonHonda121.653
4. Martin JessoppBMW121.641
5. Conor CumminsHonda121.620
6. Dean HarrisonKawasaki121.522

