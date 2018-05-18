BBC Sport - North West 200: Superstock race highlights

Watch: NW200 Superstock race highlights

Highlights of Thursday evening's North West 200 Superstock race, which was won by Peter Hickman.

The Lincolnshire man clinched his maiden North West 200 victory by beating event record holder Alastair Seeley by 0.578 seconds, with Michael Dunlop finishing third.

Hickman's win denied Seeley a double on the night, with the Carrickfergus rider victorious in the Supersport class.

