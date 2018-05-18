BBC Sport - North West 200: Supertwins race highlights
Watch: NW200 Supertwins race highlights
- From the section Motorsport
Watch highlights from Thursday evening's Supertwins race at the North West 200.
Martin Jessopp followed up last year's NW200 double by passing long-time leader Joey Thompson to take the chequered flag.
Thompson had to settle for third place as Glengormley's Jeremy McWilliams, a 2013 and 2015 Supertwins winner, pushed through on the last lap to finish second.
Top videos
