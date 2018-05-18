BBC Sport - North West 200: Supertwins race highlights

Watch: NW200 Supertwins race highlights

Watch highlights from Thursday evening's Supertwins race at the North West 200.

Martin Jessopp followed up last year's NW200 double by passing long-time leader Joey Thompson to take the chequered flag.

Thompson had to settle for third place as Glengormley's Jeremy McWilliams, a 2013 and 2015 Supertwins winner, pushed through on the last lap to finish second.

Top videos

Video

Watch: NW200 Supertwins race highlights

Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

Video

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

Video

Buffon's best saves at the 2006 World Cup

Video

When Motson commentated with Ali

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions

Video

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

Video

World Cup countdown: Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired