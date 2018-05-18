BBC Sport - North West 200: NW200 Supersport race highlights
Highlights from Thursday's Supersport race at the North West 200 which was won by Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley.
It was the Yamaha rider's 22nd win at the event and the ninth straight year that he secured a Supersport victory.
James Hillier and Lee Johnston also made it onto the podium.
