British Touring Cars: Smiley secures maiden podium at Donington Park.

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley is competing in his second full season in the BTCC

Chris Smiley earned a British Touring Car Championship podium place for the first time after finishing second in race two at Donington Park.

The 26-year-old Carrick driver narrowly lost out to winner Tom Ingram at the English circuit on Sunday.

Two-time champion Colin Turkington had a disappointing meeting, scoring only five points after suffering a water pump issue.

Smiley sits eighth in the standings with Turkington dropping to 10th.

Smiley caused a surprise for Northern Irish-owned team BTC Norlin Racing in qualfying, posting the second fastest time in the wet.

On the slower hard tyre, Smiley came home seventh in race one before taking his first rostrum in race two.

Smiley showed strong pace, moving up into first place before being dropped into second by Ingram.

There was disappointment in race three as the former MINI Challenge champion was hit off by Honda's Dan Cammish when running in fourth place - he recovered to take 25th.

Portadown driver Turkington came home 10th in race one, but a water pump issue forced him off the grid in races two and three.

Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper picked up his maiden Porsche Carrera Cup podium in race one before dropping to seventh in race two when a stone punctured his radiator.