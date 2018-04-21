World Superbikes: Rea extends his Assen winning run

Jonathan Rea is now just two victories shy of Carl Fogarty's record of 59

Jonathan Rea extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings to 21 points after winning race one at the World Superbike round at Assen.

Rea won by 0.981 seconds from Dutch rider Michael van der Mark, who came home in second place ahead of Welshman Chaz Davies.

It was the Northern Irishman's eighth win in a row at the Dutch circuit.

Kawasaki rider Rea now has 57 career victories, just two shy of Carl Fogarty's all-time record.

Rea started from second place but was jumped by home rider Michael van der Mark on lap five.

But a dive up the inside of Van der Mark at the final chicane with 13 laps remaining saw Rea move back to the front of the field.

Van der Mark and Davies exchanged moves with five laps to go into turn one, allowing Rea to break free at the front of the field.

The three-time World Superbike champion controlled the race from there, extending his advantage to just short of a second.

Rea's team-mate Tom Sykes crossed the line in fourth place, ahead of Xavi Fores and Ducati's Marco Melandri.

"There wasn't a whole lot left," Rea told Eurosport after the win, "I had a huge slide on the last lap but I'm lucky I'd pulled the gap behind."