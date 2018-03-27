Formula 3: Double leg amputee Billy Monger to race in opening weekend

Media playback is not supported on this device How does Billy Monger race a 150mph car with no legs?

A teenage racing driver who had both his legs amputated after a crash is to race in British Formula 3's opening weekend.

Billy Monger was involved in the near-fatal accident two weeks before his 18th birthday last year, but still dreams of competing in Formula 1.

Less than 11 weeks after the crash Surrey-born Monger was back behind the wheel in a specially adapted car.

He said he hopes to "confirm for the rest of the season soon".

Monger will drive a specially adapted Tatuus Cosworth car, with a throttle on its steering wheel and a single pedal, brought up from the foot well, used for braking with his prosthetic leg.

He started kart racing aged eight and competed across the UK and the Channel Islands before joining the F4 British Championship in 2016.

He took three podiums and finished 12th in the championship before his accident during a race at Donington Park last April.

Nicknamed 'Billy The Whizz', the 18-year-old has received the backing of Britain's most decorated F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and British former world champion Jenson Button also sent messages of support.

The F3 season opener, at Oulton Park, runs from Saturday 31 March until Monday 2 April.