MotoGP calendar 2018
Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Marc Marquez (Spa)
|Honda
|95
|2.
|Maverick Vinales (Spa)
|Yamaha
|59
|3.
|Johann Zarco (Fra)
|Yamaha
|58
|4.
|Valentino Rossi (Ita)
|Yamaha
|56
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (Ita)
|Ducati
|54
|6.
|Jack Miller (Aus)
|Ducati
|49
|7.
|Andrea Iannone (Ita)
|Suzuki
|47
|8.
|Cal Crutchlow (Gbr)
|Honda
|46
|9
|Andrea Dovizioso (Ita)
|Ducati
|46
|10.
|Dani Pedrosa (Spa)
|Honda
|29
Other GB standings
|Position
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|21.
|Scott Redding
|Aprilia
|5
|22.
|Bradley Smith
|KTM
|5
Results
Le Mans, France
20 May
Podium: 1. Marc Marquez (Spa), 2. Danilo Petrucci (Ita), 3. Valentino Rossi (Ita)
GB riders: 8. Cal Crutchlow, 14. Bradley Smith
Race report: Marc Marquez eases to victory at Le Mans
Jerez, Spain
6 May
Podium: 1. Marc Marquez (Spa), 2. Johann Zarco (Fra), 3. Andrea Iannone (Ita)
GB riders: 13.Bradley Smith, 15. Scott Redding, Cal Crutchlow (Not classified)
Race report:
Circuit of the Americas, USA
22 April
Podium: 1. Marc Marquez (Spa), 2. Maverick Vinales (Spa) 3. Andrea Iannone (Ita)
GB riders: 16. Bradley Smith, 17. Scott Redding, 19. Cal Crutchlow
Race report: Marc Marquez wins his first race of season in Texas
Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
8 April
Podium: 1. Cal Crutchlow (Gbr), 2. Johann Zarco (Fra), 3. Alex Rins (Spa)
GB riders: 12. Scott Redding, DNF. Bradley Smith
Race report: Cal Crutchlow wins in Argentina
Losail, Qatar
18 March
Podium: 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita), 2. Marc Marquez (Spa), 3. Valentino Rossi (Ita)
GB riders: 4. Cal Crutchlow, 18. Bradley Smith, 20. Scott Redding
Race report: Andrea Dovizioso beats Marc Marquez to win season opener in Qatar
Schedule
1-3 June - Mugello, Italy 2017 race report
15-17 June - Barcelona, Catalonia GP 2017 race report
29 June-1 July - Assen, Netherlands 2017 race report
13-15 July - Sachsenring, Germany 2017 race report
3-5 August - Brno, Czech Republic 2017 race report
10-12 August - Spielberg, Austria 2017 race report
24-26 August - Silverstone, Great Britain 2017 race report
7-9 September - Misano, San Marino 2017 race report
21-23 September - Aragon, Spain 2017 race report
5-7 October - Chang International, Thailand
19-21 October - Motegi, Japan 2017 race report
Last season's standings
|Name
|Country
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Mark Marquez
|Spain
|Honda
|298
|2
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Italy
|Ducati
|261
|3
|Maverick Vinales
|Spain
|Yamaha
|230
|Other GB riders
|9
|Cal Crutchlow
|Great Britain
|Honda
|112
|14
|Scott Redding
|Great Britain
|Ducati
|64
|21
|Bradley Smith
|Great Britain
|KTM
|29
|25
|Sam Lowes
|Great Britain
|Aprila
|5
26-28 October - Phillip Island, Australia 2017 race report
2-4 November - Sepang, Malaysia 2017 race report
16-18 November - Valencia, Spain 2017 race report