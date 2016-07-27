BBC Sport - Circuit of Ireland cancellation in 2017 a '£2m blow for local economy'
Event director Bobby Willis says the cancellation of next year's Circuit of Ireland will hit the local economy to the tune of £2m.
Circuit of Ireland director Bobby Willis is hopeful the rally will return in 2018 after next year's event was cancelled because of funding difficulties.
The event, which has run for 85 years, was won in April by Craig Breen.
