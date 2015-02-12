Isle of Man TT 2015: Cameron Donald signs Supersport deal

Cameron Donald will compete in both the opening Superbike and Senior races in June

Cameron Donald has signed for the Valvoline Racing by Padgetts Motorcycles team for the two Supersport races at this year's Isle of Man TT.

The two-time TT winner from Australia will join team-mate Bruce Anstey for the two four-lap races, and replace John McGuinness in the team.

"When (boss) Clive (Padgett) asked it didn't take long to say yes," he said.

Earlier this week Donald confirmed he will also race in the Superbike and Senior TT races with Norton.

Team manager Padgett said: "Replacing one of the TT's greatest ever riders in John McGuinness is something that any team would find a challenge, but for the Supersport class there was one obvious candidate and that was Cameron Donald."

Donald added: "I enjoyed being team mates with Bruce in the past and I am sure we will push each other on again as team mates in 2015."

The pair spent three years together at the TAS Suzuki team between 2008 and 2010.