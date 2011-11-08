Speedway: I want King's Lynn Stars stay - Korneliussen
Mads Korneliussen has told King's Lynn Stars he will happily return to the club next season, after finishing the campaign with a 7.57 average.
Team building will begin after the Elite League's annual general meeting later in the year.
"I would happily go back to King's Lynn," 28-year-old Korneliussen told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"I've had a team manager in Rob Lyon who's understood me, a bit like Alun Rossiter did at Swindon."
He added: "Working with Keith Chapman [Stars promoter] has been awesome because he must be one of the best guys in the country to prepare a race track."
The Stars number four, renowned for his overtaking moves, helped the Norfolk outfit to the Elite League play-offs in 2011.
It was an impressive feat for a team that had been out of the top flight for nine years.
But the Dane believes their status as new league members was a benefit: "One of the main things was we were the underdogs before the season started.
"Nobody sees you as a big opponent and we just go out and enjoy ourselves.
"We all knew we could pull off a big result but nobody else thought we could."