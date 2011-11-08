Speedway: I want King's Lynn Stars stay - Korneliussen

Korneliussen was King's Lynn's fans' and manager's rider of the year

Mads Korneliussen has told King's Lynn Stars he will happily return to the club next season, after finishing the campaign with a 7.57 average.

Team building will begin after the Elite League's annual general meeting later in the year.

"I would happily go back to King's Lynn," 28-year-old Korneliussen told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I've had a team manager in Rob Lyon who's understood me, a bit like Alun Rossiter did at Swindon."

He added: "Working with Keith Chapman [Stars promoter] has been awesome because he must be one of the best guys in the country to prepare a race track."

DID YOU KNOW? Many speedway riders take up a 'normal' job over the winter. Mads Korneliussen tends to do carpentry

The Stars number four, renowned for his overtaking moves, helped the Norfolk outfit to the Elite League play-offs in 2011.

It was an impressive feat for a team that had been out of the top flight for nine years.

But the Dane believes their status as new league members was a benefit: "One of the main things was we were the underdogs before the season started.

"Nobody sees you as a big opponent and we just go out and enjoy ourselves.

"We all knew we could pull off a big result but nobody else thought we could."