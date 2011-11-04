Mar-Train to run Jack Kennedy in British Supersports

Jack Kennedy will ride for Mar-Train racing in 2012

The Northern Ireland-based Mar-Train Racing team have secured the services of Dubliner Jack Kennedy to compete in the 2012 British Supersport series.

The outfit team have been one of the main players in the Irish Superbike paddock since 2006, but feel the time is right to step up to British championship level next year.

Kennedy finished fourth in the 2010 British Supersport championship.

The 24-year-old also posted seven podiums in the 2011 series.

This year, Kennedy suffered a season littered with injury and frustrating problems.

He did however secure his debut win during a double podium weekend at the final round in October at the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

"I'm delighted to get it all sorted and I'm very excited at the prospect of working with the Mar-train team," said Kennedy.

"I rode for them at the recent Sunflower Trophy Races at Bishopscourt and that pretty much made my mind up - it was a clear decision.

"They are a new team in the paddock but our goal is to win the championship - that's the plan."

"We've been competing in the Irish championship for a number of years and although we thoroughly enjoyed it, we feel it's time to step it up to the next level," said Team Principal Tim Martin.

"While we are not a factory-supported team, we will receive assistance from Yamaha UK, so we will be building a totally new bike for Jack in 2012. We're very serious about being championship contenders and we can't wait to get started."