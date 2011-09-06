Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Harvey has one victory and three third places to his name this season

Lincolnshire's Jack Harvey finished on the podium for the fourth consecutive round in the British Formula Three international series at Rockingham.

Harvey, 18, was third in Saturday's opener, followed by 14th place in torrential rain in race two on Sunday and sixth in the final race.

"It's great to come away with another podium finish and some more solid Championship points," he said.

Harvey is ninth in the Championship with 92 points with two rounds to go.

quote Our focus will be to continue to deliver consistent results so we can climb up the standings

In the previous three rounds Harvey, who drives for the Carlin Motorsport team, claimed his maiden F3 victory at the Nurburgring and was third in races at both Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps.

He added: "It's been a month since the last race and there's always a risk of breaking the momentum but we succeeded in keeping it going.

"With only two more rounds of the season to go in the Championship our focus will be to continue to deliver consistent results so we can climb up the standings."