Jason Plato wary of Donington challenge

Plato is the reigning British Touring Cars champion

Oxford's British Touring Car driver Jason Plato says he is wary of the tough challenge that awaits him at Donington on Sunday.

Plato won twice at the season opener at Brands Hatch earlier in April to take an eight-point advantage at the top of the Championship.

"I'm in for more than just a tough time at Donington," said the 43-year-old.

"Our strategy is simply to wring the car's neck and take the most that is possible from each race."

Plato, who recently broke the record for career BTCC victories, came third in two of the three races at Donington last season.

"Donington along with Silverstone are the two places we're going to be most up against it compared to the turbo cars," said Plato.

"At Brands Hatch I was able to get in front but Donington is different.

"It's wider with longer straights and several uphill sections where the turbos will really stretch their legs. It's not a whinge, it's just fact."