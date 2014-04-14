Guardiola donates 1m euros to fightFootball
Bikes irrelevant in fighting virus - Rea
Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says his bid for another title means nothing compared to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says his bid for another title means nothing compared to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Formula 1 launches an esports grand prix series featuring current drivers to ensure fans can continue to follow the season virtually.
The Le Mans 24 Hours, scheduled to take place on 13-14 June, has been postponed and rearranged for 19-20 September because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Southern 100 road races due to take place in July on the Isle of Man are cancelled due to the impact of the coronavirus.
Check out the BBC Sport Live Guide for details of all the forthcoming live sport on the BBC.
Watch highlights as Antonio Felix Da Costa wins the Marrakesh E-Prix as Max Guenther provides late drama snatching second from Jean-Eric Vergne in the final moments of the race.
Matty Street is 22 and a successful business owner. Here he tells BBC Sport how go-karting helps him deal with autism.
Andrew Irwin reflects on an eventful first full season in British Superbikes including a maiden race win, controversial crashes and a race ban.
One year on from the crash that left him paralysed, 'flying doctor' Allister MacSorley completes a lap of the Armoy Road Races course.
As part of BBC Sport's #ChangeTheGame campaign, racing driver Katherine Legge discusses how she forged a career in motorsport.
Isle of Man TT lap record holder Peter Hickman explains that he has to adapt his riding style to compete on the Mountain Course.
Britain's Billy Monger says racing gave him the "extra motivation" in his recovery from a crash which caused both his legs to be amputated.