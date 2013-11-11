Marquez's incredible MotoGP season

  • From the section MotoGP

BBC Sport looks back at Marc Marquez's incredible 2013 season, as he won the MotoGP title in his rookie year to become the youngest ever champion.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won six races with Repsol Honda, breaking multiple records in the process.

Marquez secured the world championship at the final Grand Prix of the year in Valencia and became the first rider to win the title in his debut season since American Kenny Roberts in 1978.

Available to UK users only.

