BBC Sport recaps the MotoGP season ahead of the final race of the year, with Jorge Lorenzo looking to deny rookie Marc Marquez a historic world title.

If Marquez finishes fourth or higher, he will be the first rookie since Kenny Roberts in 1978 to win the premier class title.

Defending champion Lorenzo's only realistic hope is to win the final race at Valencia and hope his fellow Spaniard finishes lower than fifth.

