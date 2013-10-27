Crash wrecks Redding's title dreams

  • From the section MotoGP

Britain's Scott Redding escapes unscathed from a a crash on the first lap of the Japanese Grand Prix that ends his Moto2 world championship hopes.

Redding manages to avoid Alex Marinelarena's first-lap crash at the exit of Turn 2, but then runs into the bike of Esteve Rabat, who had also crashed.

Redding was bidding to become the first British winner of a championship since Barry Sheene in 1977, and will move up to MotoGP next year after signing a contract with Gresini Honda.

Top videos

Video

Crash wrecks Redding's title dreams

  • From the section MotoGP
Video

That's not captain's behaviour - Wright not happy with Xhaka actions

Video

Headers, volleys & rockets - Watch four great WSL goals

Video

Watch: Substitute concedes penalty while warming up

Video

Razzle-dazzle at Wembley & Watson magic despite kick in the face

Video

Hold my beer! Baseball fan with cans refuses to catch ball

Video

Xhaka was wrong - Emery

Video

Watch best moments as South Africa beat Wales

Video

Watch: Kupp stars as Rams beat winless Bengals

Video

Chelsea battle back to beat West Ham & go top of WSL

Video

My boys delivered - Klopp

Video

Martial is a very important player for us - Solskjaer

Video

Graham scores two-minute brace as Spurs beat Bristol City

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you