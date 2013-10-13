Moto2 riders walk away after huge crash

  • From the section MotoGP

Five Moto2 riders escape serious injuries after a huge crash on Turn 14 of the Sepang International circuit at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Spanish rider Axel Pons was the first to fall, sending four others off the track. The race was then re-started and shortened to 12 laps with Spain's Esteve Rabat winning ahead of team-mate and compatriot Pol Espargaro and Swiss Suter rider Thomas Luthi.

Italian MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli died as a result of an accident at the Sepang circuit in 2011.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Moto2 riders walk away after huge crash

  • From the section MotoGP
Video

Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box

Video

'I loved Mario Kart' - Button on failing his first driving test & owning two yachts

Video

'This is serious, it could end my life' - Man Utd's Taylor on facing cancer

Video

'I hurt the player & myself' - Mourinho on subbing Dier after 29 minutes

Video

A magical night! Quarterback Jackson throws five touchdowns

Video

'I forgot I was in net' - Walker on playing in goal

Video

Kawhi Leonard's outrageous slam dunk - NBA 10 best plays

Video

Sports Personality of the Year: Celebrity fans reveal shortlist

Video

Ward not giving up on Olympic dream despite 'freak' injury

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Godwin's sensational touchdowns in NFL plays of the week

Video

Watch: Peaty wins thrilling 100m breaststroke

Video

Goals galore! Every WSL strike in 90 seconds

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you