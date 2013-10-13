Live MotoGP -Malaysian Grand Prix

Watch live coverage of the MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix from the Sepang International Circuit.

Championship leader Marc Marquez set a new lap record on his Honda to take pole for Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP.

Marquez, who leads by 39 points with four races left, clocked two minutes 00.011 seconds on his final lap to beat Valentino Rossi and Cal Crutchlow.

Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo, second behind his fellow Spaniard in the standings, will start from fourth place in Sepang.

This is a live BBC Two stream

Available to UK users only.