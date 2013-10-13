Live MotoGP -Malaysian Grand Prix

  • From the section MotoGP

Watch live coverage of the MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix from the Sepang International Circuit.

Championship leader Marc Marquez set a new lap record on his Honda to take pole for Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP.

Marquez, who leads by 39 points with four races left, clocked two minutes 00.011 seconds on his final lap to beat Valentino Rossi and Cal Crutchlow.

Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo, second behind his fellow Spaniard in the standings, will start from fourth place in Sepang.

This is a live BBC Two stream

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Live MotoGP -Malaysian Grand Prix

  • From the section MotoGP
Video

Miedema finishes 'beautiful' Arsenal goal

Video

Coleman wins men's 100m gold in 9.76

Video

Deontay Wilder settles football's biggest beefs

Video

Nobbs scores first goal since injury as Arsenal thrash Brighton

Video

Houghton free-kick sees off Everton

Video

What's in Martyn Rooney's phone?

Video

Meeting Messi & being an Eminem 'fan boy'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Teenager James scores first WSL goal for Man Utd

Video

'Screams of celebration' as USA's Price wins hammer throw

Video

They probably got it right - Johnson on Gemili photo-finish controversy

Video

City need to fight to defend title - Guardiola

Video

Man Utd beat Liverpool to secure first WSL win

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you