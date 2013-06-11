Double amputee is superbike racer
Murray Hambro talks to BBC South East Today's Neil Bell about racing superbikes as a double amputee.
Hambro lost both legs below the knee while serving as a Lance Corporal in the Second Royal Tank Regiment in Afghanistan in 2010, but now races in the Triumph Triple Challenge series on a specially adapted Triumph Daytona 675R.
Hambro has a dark sense of humour, with the word 'legless' embroidered on the back of his race leathers and a personalised number plate that spells out 'no feet' on his car.
