Pedrosa beats Crutchlow at Le Mans

  • From the section MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa wins an enthralling French MotoGP in the rain at Le Mans ahead of Britain's Cal Crutchlow.

The win gives Pedrosa the championship lead after five rounds, while second place is Crutchlow's best result in MotoGP following his two third-place finishes in 2012.

Pole sitter and pre-race championship leader Marc Marquez recovered from a poor start to claim third, while defending world champion Jorge Lorenzo was seventh.

