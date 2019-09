World champion Jorge Lorenzo takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez as Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Valentino Rossi and Dani Pedrosa all crash during qualifying.

An all-Spanish top three was completed by second-placed Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez in third.

However, in a dramatic session Crutchlow, Rossi and Pedrosa all suffered crashes.

