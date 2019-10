Reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo claims a dominant victory in the season-opening Qatar MotoGP at Losail.

The Yamaha factory rider led home team-mate Valentino Rossi after the Italian enjoyed an enthralling battle with Honda rookie Marc Marquez over the closing laps, with Dani Pedrosa finishing fourth and Britain's Cal Crutchlow fifth.

The win is Lorenzo's 24th in MotoGP.

