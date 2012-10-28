Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa crashes out on the second lap of the Australian GP, handing Jorge Lorenzo the world championship at Phillip Island.

Pedrosa had to finish on the podium above Lorenzo to take the title battle down to the last race in Valencia, but came off his Honda at Turn 4 before retiring from the race.

Lorenzo finished second to seal his second MotoGP title, while Australian Casey Stoner, who retires at the end of the season, won his home race for the sixth successive year.

