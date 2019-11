Watch live coverage of MotoGP Extra from the season finale in Valencia.

Marc Marquez has become the youngest MotoGP champion as a third-place finish secured him the 2013 world title in his rookie year.

The Moto2 title had already been won by Spain's Pol Espargaro, while the Moto3 championship was won by Maverick Vinales earlier on Sunday.

